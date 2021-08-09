Ex-USPTO Director, PTAB Accused Of 'Underhanded Tactics'

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee and various former and current Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges were hit with a lawsuit Monday accusing them of rigging the inter partes review system against patent owners. Filed in Tennessee federal court by B.E. Technology LLC, whose patents were invalidated by the PTAB in challenges initiated by Google and others, the complaint alleges that Lee and the USPTO's leadership regularly assigned specific administrative patent judges who were likely to decide a case in a certain way as an attempt to "indirectly influence" the outcome of PTAB proceedings. Lee was head...

