Ex-Fox Pundit Must Face Defamation Claim In Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday let a sexual assault accuser add a defamation claim to his suit against former Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano over a purported incident when the ex-pundit was a judge, but barred the man from including allegations regarding their failed pre-suit mediation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk partially granted Charles Corbishley's bid to file an amended complaint adding a defamation claim over allegations that Napolitano falsely accused Corbishley of making "threats of violence" against the former New Jersey state judge and of engaging in an "'extortionate scheme'" before filing the initial lawsuit. Under the applicable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS