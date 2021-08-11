5th Circ. Ruling Bolsters Privilege Protection Against Gov't

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently gave new life to the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 41(g) — Motion to Return Property — remedy for when the government seizes attorney-client privileged material. Rule 41(g) provides that "[a] person aggrieved by an unlawful search and seizure of property or by the deprivation of property may move for the property's return." Even when no criminal case is pending, Rule 41(g) has been interpreted to allow potential claimants to make a freestanding claim for the return of property wrongfully taken by the government. Case law is rather sparse on whether...

