Embattled Atty Among 4 Charged With $140M Microcap Fraud

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Boston federal prosecutors have accused four people of running a $140 million pump-and-dump scheme with penny stocks, including a California attorney already in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Frederick Sharp, 69, Luis Carrillo, 47, Mike Veldhuis, 41, and Courtney Kelln, 41, each face two counts for securities fraud and conspiracy, prosecutors announced Monday. All the defendants are Canadian except Carrillo, a San Diego lawyer previously hit with a $6.7 million civil judgment in 2017 over separate microcap fraud allegations. According to a criminal complaint, the four defendants worked together from 2014 to 2018 to acquire large amounts of...

