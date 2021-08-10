Union And Counties Back Calif. In Tribal Casino Gaming Fight

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A casino workers' union and a group representing California counties have filed briefs in support of the state urging the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court ruling that it acted in bad faith while negotiating casino gaming agreements with five federally recognized Native American tribes. Unite Here International Union and the California State Association of Counties filed amicus briefs Monday supporting Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's appeal related to the tribes' claims under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. California says its appeal addresses IGRA issues the Ninth Circuit hasn't yet decided regarding compact provisions on topics such as worker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS