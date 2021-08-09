AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile Cleared In EDTX Patent Trial

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, an Eastern District of Texas jury on Monday found that AT&T, Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile did not infringe inventor Joe Andrew Salazar's patent on a wireless communication device. The jury, which deliberated for about four hours before returning its verdict, found unanimously that Salazar did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the companies infringed his patent, but also rejected the companies' argument that the patent at issue is invalid, according to minutes of the trial and the jury verdict form. "We appreciate the jury's hard work and verdict...

