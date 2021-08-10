Promoter Parries Mayweather Suit Over Jake Paul Bout

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A New York fight promoter on Monday accused boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of intentionally tanking an agreement for an exhibition match with YouTuber Jake Paul and then working with the star witness in a sweeping New York City corruption probe to shake down the promoter for millions. The allegations were contained in a countersuit by PAC Entertainment Worldwide responding to Mayweather's complaint in May accusing the promoter of breaking its agreement to pay him installments totaling nearly $123 million in exchange for hosting and distribution rights to the bout in Dubai. PAC said Monday it was the boxer who sabotaged the deal and made off with installments it had...

