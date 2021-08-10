Albright Rejects Intel's New Trial Bid After $2.18B IP Verdict

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Judge Alan D. Albright of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas has rejected Intel's request for a new trial after a jury came down with a $2.18 billion verdict against it for infringing VLSI Technology LLC's computer chip patents, one of the largest patent verdicts in history. Intel had argued in an April motion that the jury verdict in favor of VLSI, a unit of hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, was "tainted by multiple errors in jury instructions and evidentiary rulings that greatly prejudiced Intel's ability to present its case and receive a fair trial." It also...

