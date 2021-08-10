3rd Circ. Tosses $10.6M 'Cars For Kids' Trademark Award

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ordered a New Jersey federal judge to rethink a $10.6 million trademark infringement award in a battle between two different groups that use the name "Cars For Kids." A little over a month after hearing oral arguments in a Philadelphia courtroom, a three-judge panel ruled that the trial judge didn't use the right analysis when it ordered Kars 4 Kids Inc. to fork over the big award to America Can Cars For Kids. The appeals court noted that such "disgorgements" are rare in trademark cases and should only be issued after courts weigh a six-part test based on...

