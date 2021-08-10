Attys Want Migrant Kids Out Of 'Unacceptable' Texas Sites

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Advocates have called on a California federal judge to release migrant children from two temporary shelters in Texas after whistleblowers complained that the youngsters were subject to abusive and inhumane conditions. The emergency intake sites in El Paso and Pecos held 4,500 children as of July 12, and attorneys representing the youths criticized the Biden administration for allegedly taking insufficient steps to quickly release children from the shelters. In a Monday filing, they urged U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee to intervene and order the U.S. to release the youngsters "as expeditiously as possible" to a qualified caretaker. Leecia Welch of the...

