Ex-Fox VP Fights Disney's Push To Narrow Severance Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A former Twenty-First Century Fox executive shot back at Disney's push to narrow her California federal suit claiming she was unlawfully denied severance, calling Disney's argument that she improperly tried to bring individual claims nonsensical. Bernadette Paine's opposition filing Monday took aim at The Walt Disney Co.'s July motion to knock out a portion of her suit accusing the company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by sending out a summary of benefits that was full of unclear technical language. Paine pushed back against Disney's argument that she didn't have standing to sue over the benefit plan summary because...

