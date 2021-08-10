Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fox VP Fights Disney's Push To Narrow Severance Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A former Twenty-First Century Fox executive shot back at Disney's push to narrow her California federal suit claiming she was unlawfully denied severance, calling Disney's argument that she improperly tried to bring individual claims nonsensical.

Bernadette Paine's opposition filing Monday took aim at The Walt Disney Co.'s July motion to knock out a portion of her suit accusing the company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by sending out a summary of benefits that was full of unclear technical language.

Paine pushed back against Disney's argument that she didn't have standing to sue over the benefit plan summary because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!