Fitbit Can't Get Mass. Judge To Toss Phillips Patent Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday said that it's too early to throw out a patent suit that Philips North America LLC lodged against Google LLC's Fitbit unit, finding that it remains plausible that some of the asserted fitness-tracking patents contain an inventive concept. Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV turned down Fitbit Inc.'s efforts to throw out a patent case lodged by Philips, finding that its patent claims still passed the framework for inventiveness set up ​​by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank. "At this stage, it appears that the complaint plausibly alleges that...

