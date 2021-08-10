GOP States Accuse Feds Of Flouting Oil, Gas Lease Order

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has failed to comply with a court order to end its pause of new federal oil and gas leasing and should be forced to do so, a group of Republican states told a Louisiana federal judge on Monday. More than seven weeks after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty blocked the Biden administration's pause, the federal government has refused to resume sales of onshore and offshore oil and gas lease, the states said. They said that the economic stakes are very high for them, and that the Biden administration should explain why it should not be held in contempt...

