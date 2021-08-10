Twitter In Uphill 9th Circ. Row To Release Transparency Report

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Two Ninth Circuit judges on Tuesday questioned Twitter's efforts to overcome a lower-court decision and release an unredacted version of a transparency report detailing when it cooperated with the FBI on national security matters, with one judge saying Congress determined that such disclosures are risky. The judges' comments came during a video-conference hearing before a three-judge panel on Twitter Inc.'s appeal of U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' order granting the government's renewed motion for summary judgment in a suit over Twitter's 2014 transparency report. Twitter sought to publish the report in response to public concerns about the federal government's efforts...

