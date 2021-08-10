Effort By NHL Insurers To DQ Skadden, Proskauer Rejected

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A New York judge declined Tuesday to disqualify Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP from representing the NHL in its effort to recover tens of millions of dollars of legal fees from insurers for concussion litigation, finding no conflict between the firms and hockey. During a video hearing, New York Supreme Court Justice Melissa A. Crane turned aside a motion by Chubb and other insurers to remove the BigLaw firms from a dispute over who will be on the hook for what insurers say are $92 million of legal bills associated with an underlying $19 million...

