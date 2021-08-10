Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TCPA Suit Against Charter Communications Dropped

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The named plaintiff in a proposed class action in California federal court against Charter Communications Inc. has dropped the suit accusing the telecom company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making unwanted autodialer phone calls to customers.

Steve Gallion, who alleged in his July 2017 complaint that he received a call from Charter that was placed using an automatic dialing machine, also on Tuesday filed a brief notice to toss the case without prejudice as to the proposed nationwide class.

Because the defendant hasn't filed an answer or a motion for summary judgment, Gallion said no court order is...

