9th Circ. Backs Ex-NFL Player In Disability Benefits Battle

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed that the National Football League's retirement plan board failed to engage in a meaningful dialogue with former NFL cornerback Charles Dimry when it denied him full disability benefits, sending the case back to the lower court to decide if Dimry is entitled to benefits. A three-judge panel unanimously held in their unpublished Tuesday opinion that the board did not give the 55-year-old former NFL player a fair review when it examined his benefits claim as directed by an earlier court order. "Dimry and his counsel were in the dark during the entirety of the remand process," the...

