Virus Concerns Push 'Housewives' Star's Fraud Trial To 2022

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah and two others charged with orchestrating a telemarketing scam will have to wait until March 2022 for a trial due to new challenges posed by the delta variant of COVID-19, a Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein said during a pretrial conference that while he had been hoping to set an Oct. 18 trial date for the criminal fraud case, his plans have been thwarted by the Southern District of New York's decision last week to reimpose social distancing guidance. "The court has tightened up the COVID...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS