Insurer Wants $13B Surveillance Suit Halted In Ga. Court

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- American Family Insurance Co. has asked a Georgia state court to halt a $13 billion lawsuit alleging it and others are liable for illegal surveillance of a plaintiff in an underlying auto injury case, while a federal court decides if it is responsible. The insurer asked the state court in a motion on Monday to pause the surveillance suit while it seeks a declaratory judgment in the Northern District of Georgia that it is not liable for the alleged conduct of Martinelli Investigations Inc., a Georgia private investigation outfit accused by Luisa Cruz Mezquital of installing hidden cameras on her Georgia property and...

