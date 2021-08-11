Charter Comm. Accused Of Recording Calls In Class Action

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications Inc. was hit with a proposed class action accusing the company of recording California residents' inbound and outbound telephone calls without their consent, violating the state's all-party consent law. The case was moved to California federal court Tuesday after an initial filing July 9 in state Superior Court in Alameda County. The suit, filed by California resident Loretta Johnson, accuses Charter of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Johnson says Charter did not inform her that her call with a Spectrum representative would be recorded in violation of the CIPA, California's all-party consent law for phone call recording....

