No MDL For Weight Loss Carcinogen Cases, JPML Says

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday refused to consolidate lawsuits alleging Eisai Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s weight loss drug Belviq causes cancer, saying too few suits have been filed since the drug was recalled. The panel said that even though it's been 18 months since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked to take the drug off the market, only a small number of suits have been filed, often by the same lawyers. And while those who favor consolidation argue the litigation will ultimately grow into the thousands, at the moment there are at most 20 suits, the...

