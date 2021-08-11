Restaurant Asks Ga. Court To Nix Suit Over 'Random' Murder

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Atlanta-area restaurant and its security contractor asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday to toss a wrongful death and premises liability suit over a "random murderous" robbery in its parking lot. Pappas Restaurants Inc. and Tactical Security Group LLC said during oral arguments that a trial court wrongly denied their motions for summary judgment, that they could not reasonably foresee the fatal armed robbery of patrons as they left a birthday dinner in October 2016. Cynthia Welch sued the companies in December 2017 after she and her husband, Anthony Welch, were shot by armed robbers in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS