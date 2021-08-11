Hilton Owner Loses COVID Coverage Fight In Illinois

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday tossed a Hilton Garden Inn owner's proposed class action seeking pandemic-related loss coverage, saying the policyholder failed to show how the coronavirus or government orders physically changed its property as required by the policy. U.S. District Judge Sara Lee Ellis said Park Place Hospitality LLC did not adequately allege a direct physical loss or damage to its property, a precondition for coverage under its commercial property policy with Continental Insurance Co. However, the judge allowed Park Place to amend its complaint by Sept. 10. "Although the court does not see how Park Place could cure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS