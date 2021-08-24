Nixon Peabody Expands Real Estate Team With Seyfarth Atty

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has hired a longtime Seyfarth Shaw LLP real estate attorney with more than 35 years of experience guiding national retailers and other major players through leasing and development transactions to join its growing real estate practice group. On the heels of three other recent hires to the firm's real estate group in Chicago, Gregg Dorman joins Nixon Peabody as a partner after roughly 20 years at Seyfarth. In an interview with Law360 on Tuesday, he said the firm stood out as he was searching for a new platform for his work and his clients. "As I was talking to several...

