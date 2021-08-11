Senator Says Huawei May Still Have Access To US Tech

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei appears to be circumventing regulations meant to cut Chinese firms out of U.S. networks, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a Wednesday letter demanding answers from the Biden administration. Wicker wrote to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security complaining that agency officials had declined to answer questions about whether hard disk drive suppliers were complying with regulations restricting export licenses for technology destined for Huawei, citing confidentiality concerns. "However, the information requested neither focused on any particular company's compliance nor could have resulted in a breach of confidentiality for a company under investigation," said...

