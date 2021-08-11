Goldman Sachs, Investors Spar Over Cert. Again At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs and its investors each filed briefs to the Second Circuit on Tuesday evening as part of the latest bout in their closely watched class certification battle that the U.S. Supreme Court remanded earlier this summer. The high court issued an order in June vacating certification for an investor class that's pursued securities claims against the bank for more than a decade, and asked the appellate court to clarify whether it considered the generic nature of the alleged misstatements underlying the litigation when it decided not to decertify the class last year. The Second Circuit asked the parties last month to...

