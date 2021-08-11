Nuked Apple Verdict Highlights Potential New Patent Defense

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Two recent rulings, including one that torpedoed a $308.5 million verdict against Apple, could spur greater use of a rarely invoked rule that renders patents unenforceable when the inventor delays the application process, potentially casting a shadow on some common filing strategies. In the cases, one from June involving a prolific inventor and the other a win for Apple in the Eastern District of Texas last week, courts applied the rule known as prosecution laches and criticized patent applicants for dragging out prosecution over many years by repeatedly amending the applications in order to obtain patents that cover technology that had become widely adopted...

