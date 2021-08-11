Senators Float Bill To Boost App Store Competition

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of Senators is floating legislation to impose new rules on app stores, saying that Google and Apple are using their gatekeeper power over mobile operating systems to inhibit competition and restrict consumer choice. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced the Open App Markets Act on Wednesday, a bill intended to create clear, enforceable rules in the marketplace for mobile app distribution. Blumenthal said in a statement the legislation would "tear down coercive anticompetitive walls in the app economy," giving consumers more choice and startup companies a better chance to compete....

