Sanctioned Chemical Co. Settles Before Facing Damages Jury

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Four months after Judge Alan Albright issued case-ending sanctions against True Chemical Solutions for its misconduct in patent litigation, the company reached a settlement that will let it dodge a damages jury trial set to start Thursday. True Chem and the patent owner, Performance Chemical Co., told the court Wednesday the parties have reached a settlement in principle, leading Judge Albright and a magistrate judge to cancel upcoming trial proceedings. The details of the deal were not publicly available Wednesday. The judges issued orders canceling Thursday's jury selection and Monday's jury trial. The companies also asked the court to stay all...

