Alsup Queries Proposed UnitedHealthcare Lipo Coverage Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday lodged a list of questions for attorneys who worked on a proposed deal ending a class action over UnitedHealthcare's alleged refusal to cover liposuction treatment, including asking why they had negotiated $875,000 in fees "in direct violation" of a standing order. Judge Alsup gave the attorneys until Aug. 16 to answer his nine questions, many of which centered on the scope of the settlement and what exactly certain class members would get out of it. As to the attorney fees, he said that amount was in violation of a standing order referenced in the...

