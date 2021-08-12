NY Sports Commission Says Immunity Thwarts Wage Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- New York State on Wednesday ripped a "nonsensical" putative class action alleging racist Athletic Commission managers fleeced workers out of their wages, saying a federal judge should toss the case because sovereign immunity shields it from the claims. Former sporting event inspectors Dorothea Perry and Jean Seme accused the New York State Athletic Commission and its top brass in a March lawsuit of cheating them out of pay before Executive Director Kim Sumbler allegedly fired them based on "racial animus." But the doctrine of sovereign immunity, which holds a government cannot be sued without its consent, protects the commission and its...

