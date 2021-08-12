Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Sports Commission Says Immunity Thwarts Wage Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- New York State on Wednesday ripped a "nonsensical" putative class action alleging racist Athletic Commission managers fleeced workers out of their wages, saying a federal judge should toss the case because sovereign immunity shields it from the claims.

Former sporting event inspectors Dorothea Perry and Jean Seme accused the New York State Athletic Commission and its top brass in a March lawsuit of cheating them out of pay before Executive Director Kim Sumbler allegedly fired them based on "racial animus."

But the doctrine of sovereign immunity, which holds a government cannot be sued without its consent, protects the commission and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!