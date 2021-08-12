Purdue's Ch. 11 Trial Opens With Attacks On Sackler Releases

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- States took immediate aim at Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan letting members of the Sackler family off the hook for liability, asking at the two-week confirmation trial that kicked off in New York bankruptcy court Thursday if the company had looked at all the alternatives. Over the course of an all-day virtual hearing, representatives of Purdue faced questions from parties objecting to its proposed Chapter 11 plan, specifically the liability releases it would grant the drugmaker's owners in the Sackler family, and defended the releases as the only way to get the Sacklers to agree to the plan. "It was something...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS