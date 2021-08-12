Firms Urge Stay Of $5.5M Award In Notre Dame London Case

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Two Boston-based companies asked a federal judge for a stay Thursday while they appeal her decision to enforce a $5.5 million arbitral award in favor of the London campus of the University of Notre Dame for damages related to renovation work on student housing. In an opposition brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, real estate developer TJAC Waterloo LLC and builder ZVI Construction Co. LLC said federal rules of civil procedure prohibit the court from granting the request of the University of Notre Dame (USA) in England for an immediate execution of judgment, and entitle...

