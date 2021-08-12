Kraft Heinz Must Face Investors' $15.4B Impairment Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge denied bids by The Kraft Heinz Co. and the private equity firm that guided the Kraft-Heinz merger to dismiss a proposed class action claiming that the food giant concealed post-merger cost-cutting practices that led to a $15.4 billion goodwill impairment. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said Wednesday that investors had adequately alleged that Kraft Heinz pursued cost-savings strategies that deteriorated its supply chain, alienated vendors and drove away customers, but papered over those issues with public assurances that cost savings were coming from post-merger "synergies." "The amended complaint does not assert that, on its own...

