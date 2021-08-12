Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kraft Heinz Must Face Investors' $15.4B Impairment Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge denied bids by The Kraft Heinz Co. and the private equity firm that guided the Kraft-Heinz merger to dismiss a proposed class action claiming that the food giant concealed post-merger cost-cutting practices that led to a $15.4 billion goodwill impairment.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said Wednesday that investors had adequately alleged that Kraft Heinz pursued cost-savings strategies that deteriorated its supply chain, alienated vendors and drove away customers, but papered over those issues with public assurances that cost savings were coming from post-merger "synergies."

"The amended complaint does not assert that, on its own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!