PersonalWeb Gets Double Patent Loss At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit dealt a pair of blows to PersonalWeb Technologies on Thursday when upholding rulings that three of its data management patents challenged by Google, Facebook and others are invalid under Alice, and that Amazon servers don't infringe the cloud company's patents. In a precedential opinion, the Federal Circuit affirmed a win by Google, Facebook, EMC Corp. — now Dell EMC — and VMWare in California federal court invalidating the patents as abstract. In a second, nonprecedential opinion, the same panel affirmed a separate California order granting Amazon summary judgment of noninfringement as part of multidistrict litigation. The two cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS