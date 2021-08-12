Camera Co. Off Hook For Defunct Unit's Contract Breach

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Military-grade camera maker Vision Technologies Inc. has escaped a suit claiming that its now-bankrupt subsidiary violated multiple agreements in its acquisition of a commercial security-camera manufacturer after a Massachusetts federal judge found following a bench trial that the circumstances weren't "extreme" enough to hold Vision liable. The parties' dispute stems from Arkansas-based Vision's 2015 move to acquire Scallop Imaging LLC, a Boston-based company that designed and sold security cameras and owned a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. In order to facilitate that transaction, Vision created Blackhawk Imaging LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary to purchase Scallop's assets. Scallop filed suit in...

