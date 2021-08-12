Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Camera Co. Off Hook For Defunct Unit's Contract Breach

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Military-grade camera maker Vision Technologies Inc. has escaped a suit claiming that its now-bankrupt subsidiary violated multiple agreements in its acquisition of a commercial security-camera manufacturer after a Massachusetts federal judge found following a bench trial that the circumstances weren't "extreme" enough to hold Vision liable. 

The parties' dispute stems from Arkansas-based Vision's 2015 move to acquire Scallop Imaging LLC, a Boston-based company that designed and sold security cameras and owned a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. In order to facilitate that transaction, Vision created Blackhawk Imaging LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary to purchase Scallop's assets. 

Scallop filed suit in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!