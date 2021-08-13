11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Florida Greyhound Racing Ban Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Businesses challenging a new Florida constitutional amendment outlawing gambling on greyhound racing in the Sunshine State lacked standing to bring their claims against Florida's attorney general, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday, upholding a lower court's order dismissing their lawsuit against the state's top legal officer. The panel held in their opinion issued Thursday that the businesses and their "self-styled 'working animals' special-interest group" lacked Article III standing to sue because they failed to allege that their injuries were traceable to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's actions or that their injuries would be redressed by a decision in their favor. "The plaintiffs'...

