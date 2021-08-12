Gov't Making Cyberdefense Progress, Bipartisan Panel Says

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The federal government is on track to meet around three-fourths of a set of key cybersecurity recommendations issued last year, including by confirming a national cyber director, a bipartisan and congressionally-mandated commission said Thursday. Authorities have implemented, are close to implementing or are "on track" to meet nearly 75% of the 82 recommendations made by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission in March 2020, the commission said in a report. Among the most impactful changes made in the past year is Congress' confirmation of Chris Inglis to be President Joe Biden's national cyber director, a position viewed as a key conduit between the...

