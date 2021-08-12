AT&T Shouldn't Sunset Disused Voice Network Yet, Calif. Says

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should prevent AT&T from shutting down part of its legacy voice network in California until state regulators can determine whether the move disadvantages existing customers, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The regulator asserted Wednesday that the FCC shouldn't automatically grant AT&T's request to discontinue local home telephone services in certain areas with low subscriber numbers, as the state regulator is still reviewing the implications of the phase-out. According to the filing, if the FCC doesn't act, the service will receive regulatory permission to shut down effective Aug. 27 and subscribers will be transitioned to Frontier...

