Ballard Spahr Adds 'El Chapo' Prosecutor To NY Office

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP said Thursday that it has hired a former assistant U.S. attorney in New York who helped prosecute drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to bolster its white collar defense and internal investigations capabilities. Michael Robotti, who recently concluded a nearly eight-year tenure in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, will join Ballard Spahr's New York office as a partner in the firm's litigation department. Robotti's future start date was not immediately clear, and the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Once he returns to private practice, Robotti's core matters...

