Ex-Cowboy Smith Fumbled IP Defamation Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Famed former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith mostly fell short in convincing a federal judge Thursday that a textile trade association defamed his clothing technology company by vowing to fight back against patent claims. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle largely axed a lawsuit filed by three-time Super Bowl champion Smith and his company Prova Group Inc., while allowing them to amend the claims. The suit stemmed from cease-and-desist letters Prova sent to uniform rental companies alleging they'd infringed its patented technology to track and verify the authenticity of uniforms and other sports equipment. According to Smith and Prova's October complaint, trade...

