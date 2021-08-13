National Security Vetting Is Said To Illegally Delay Green Card

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- An American who has waited years for his Pakistani wife to have her green card application processed is suing the federal government, blaming their visa limbo on what they call an illegal national security vetting program. In a complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Raja Naeem Zubair seeks an end to the controlled application review and resolution program, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's initiative for processing immigration applications from people suspected of being national security risks. Zubair challenged the program as vague, overbroad and illegally enacted while arguing that his wife's family-based green...

