Real Estate Rumors: Woodward, Acore, LIVWRK

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with Pennsylvania-based Woodward Properties has purchased an apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Florida, for $12.7 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for Driftwood Apartments in Boynton Beach, a 72-unit complex, and the seller is an entity managed by New Jersey investor Austin Rolnick, according to the report. Acore Capital has loaned $145.1 million for two multifamily properties in Washington State, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan to Alliance Residential and USAA Real Estate is for Holden of Bellevue and Broadstone Gateway, which will have a combined 500 residential units when complete,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS