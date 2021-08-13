UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 4:52 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen the world's second largest cinema chain sued by its insurer, a new lawsuit filed against Clydesdale Bank and its former owner over business loans, and sustainable crustacean farming companies fight in the intellectual property courts. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services Anderson Hotels Ltd. and another v. Clydesdale Bank PLC and another A group of claimants led by Anderson Hotels Ltd. filed a part 7 claim on Aug.12 against Clydesdale Bank and its former Australian parent company National Australia Bank Ltd. The two banks are already facing legal action in the U.K., accusing...

