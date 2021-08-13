Sacklers' Ch. 11 Releases Are Fair, Supporting States Say

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- States and other government bodies that consented to Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan defended the plan's liability releases for members of the Sackler family as the confirmation trial entered its second day Friday, arguing that it's a fair deal to fund opioid abatement. Over the course of an all-day virtual hearing, witnesses for settling governments said both the plan and its scheme for distributing settlement proceeds among the states were fair, while the New York bankruptcy judge overseeing the case sought to "probe" the reasons behind the Sackler releases. Purdue entered bankruptcy in September 2019 after reaching a deal with 24...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS