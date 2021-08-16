Salon's COVID Changes Not Covered, Judge Says In Reversal

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Two months after allowing a California salon's COVID-19 coverage suit to continue, an Illinois federal judge dismissed the case Friday after Continental Casualty Co. asked him to rethink his decision. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras found that the changes that the owner of Panache Coiffure in Santa Monica made during the pandemic, including adding an outdoor patio and installing barriers, were improvements, not damage caused by the coronavirus that would trigger coverage from Continental. The ruling amounted to a reversal of his June decision that the business's renovations could be covered because they were physical alterations that went beyond just...

