Columbia Workers' Counsel Wants $4.3M For ERISA Deal

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A class of Columbia University workers and retirees asked a New York federal court for $4.3 million in attorney fees after reaching a $13 million settlement resolving claims that the university saddled their retirement plans with exorbitant fees and bad investments. In the memorandum filed Friday, the class of retirement plan beneficiaries argued that the attorney's request for the "market rate," or one-third of the settlement fund for class counsel Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP, was reasonable, citing the complexity and risks of taking the case on a contingent fee basis. "Class counsel leveraged their considerable experience in excessive fee litigation...

