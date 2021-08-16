Real Estate Rumors: Live Oak Banking, Sperry, Lennar

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Live Oak Banking has loaned $30 million for a senior living project in Boynton Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The loan to an entity affiliated with Illinois-based Harrison Street Real Estate is for 6495 Boynton Beach Blvd., a 5.3-acre site that has been approved for a 158-bed project, according to the report. California-based Sperry Equities has picked up a Glenview, Illinois, shopping center for $26.2 million, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The firm bought Willow Creek Center, which has 181,024 square feet and counts Kohl's as an anchor tenant, from real estate investment firm Heitman, according...

