Advocates Say 'Remain In Mexico' Rollback Falls Short

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Asylum-seekers stranded across the border under a Trump-era policy forcing them to wait in Mexico still face high barriers to presenting their cases, despite the Biden administration's termination of the program in June, immigration advocates told a California federal court. Advocacy groups Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Jewish Family Service of San Diego, and asylum seekers said in a proposed class action filed Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's attempts to process migrants stuck in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols were plagued by chaos and misinformation. The process left vulnerable asylum-seekers stuck without access to the U.S. asylum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS