NJ Casino Must Face Limo Driver's Race Bias Claims

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge refused to toss racial discrimination claims from an Egyptian limousine driver's lawsuit accusing a casino of sabotaging his business at the venue, ruling that a dispute still ensued over whether casino employees made biased remarks. In a decision rendered Thursday and made public Friday, Atlantic City Superior Court Judge John C. Porto said Robier Soliman's contention that Golden Nugget Atlantic City employees told him they "did not want any effing Egyptians" operating in the limousine area and that "you're all thieves" was enough to survive the casino's summary judgment motion on the two racial bias...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS